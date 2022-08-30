The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 968,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,247. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.15. 20,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.