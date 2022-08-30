The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,540 shares of company stock worth $24,124,247. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $333.20. 65,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.19 and a 200 day moving average of $322.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

