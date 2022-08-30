The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HD traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $292.88. 33,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average is $304.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

