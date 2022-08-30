The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

