The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,976 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mosaic worth $59,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $359,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 116,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

