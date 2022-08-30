The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.54

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMR. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 147.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 395.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

