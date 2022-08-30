The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $197.50 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00637327 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00194875 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

