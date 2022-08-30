Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 9,864 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,251.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OppFi stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21.

OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OppFi by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

