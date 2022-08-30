Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 9,864 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,251.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OppFi Stock Performance
OppFi stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
