Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Thorne HealthTech worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

Thorne HealthTech Profile

Shares of NASDAQ THRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,239. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $237.86 million and a PE ratio of 155.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.