TokenClub Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $1.25 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

