TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,358.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $30,358.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
