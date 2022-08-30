Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. 343,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

