Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 314 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.84. 100,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.