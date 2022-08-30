Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,647. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average is $244.87.

