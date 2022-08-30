Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 256,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,547. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.