Tompkins Financial Corp Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,581,000 after acquiring an additional 303,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.56. 10,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,224. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

