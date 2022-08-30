Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.19. 99,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.