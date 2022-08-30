Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.