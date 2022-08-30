Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

