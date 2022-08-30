Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 6,145 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

