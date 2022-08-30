Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,165. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

