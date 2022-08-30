Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.07.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

