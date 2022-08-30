Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 4.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.