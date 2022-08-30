Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

