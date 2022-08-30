Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $514.00

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.36), with a volume of 87054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($6.57).

Treatt Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £320.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2,092.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 729.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 886.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Jones purchased 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20). In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones bought 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01).

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

