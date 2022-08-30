Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $29.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

