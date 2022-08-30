TrueUSD Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $260.12 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004039 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00133286 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082492 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,484,682 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.