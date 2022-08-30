Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $69.80

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.80, but opened at $72.15. Trupanion shares last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 886 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $2,151,152. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

