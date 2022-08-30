TrustSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $297,376.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.72 million and approximately $297,376.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

