TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.14

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.