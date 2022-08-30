Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Tuya Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,264. The stock has a market cap of $656.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -1.16. Tuya has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

