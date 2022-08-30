U Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $990,275.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $386,081.07 and $990,275.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

