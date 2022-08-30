U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.89 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
