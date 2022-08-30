Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

