Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $510.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

