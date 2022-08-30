Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

