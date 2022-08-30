Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $412.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.97 and its 200 day moving average is $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

