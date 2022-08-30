UniLend (UFT) Hits Market Cap of $5.49 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $1.19 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.