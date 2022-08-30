United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.90

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
