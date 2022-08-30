United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,110 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.0% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 120,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,618. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $348.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

