United Maritime Capital LLC Has $938,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 2.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.07 and a 200 day moving average of $569.16. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

