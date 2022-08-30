United Maritime Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

United Maritime Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,968,172. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

