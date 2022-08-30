United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 24,877 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

United Maritime Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 0.7% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TNA traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

