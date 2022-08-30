United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 3.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

NYSE:URI traded down $8.24 on Tuesday, reaching $292.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,368. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.