UniWorld (UNW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,439.00

UniWorld (UNW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniWorld has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. UniWorld has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $93,439.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniWorld Profile

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

