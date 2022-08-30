Unlock Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

UDT is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

