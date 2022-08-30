Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $57.68 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

