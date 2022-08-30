V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Raised by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 1.4 %

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,158. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

