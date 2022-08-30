Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Up 18.1% in August

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,340,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 25,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of VALE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,373,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,124,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

