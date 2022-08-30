Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Valhi Stock Down 3.2 %
Valhi stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
