Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Valhi stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

