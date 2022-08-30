Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $96.39

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.39, but opened at $91.01. Value Line shares last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Value Line Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $861.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

