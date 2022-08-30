Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $96.39

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.39, but opened at $91.01. Value Line shares last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Value Line Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $861.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Institutional Trading of Value Line
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Line (VALU)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.