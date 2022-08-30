VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.42. 226,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average of $238.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

